Russia’s Aug 1-8 oil output up to 11.32 million bpd -sources

Oil production in Russia rose to 11.32 million barrels per day (bpd) on August 1-8, up from 11.15 million bpd on average in July, two industry sources familiar with the energy ministry data told Reuters.

The level is higher than Moscow’s commitment under its production-curbing deal with OPEC.

Russia has committed to cutting output by 228,000 bpd from the 11.41 million bpd pumped in October 2018.

Russian oil production is expected to total 556-557 million tonnes this year, or 11.17-11.19 million bpd, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said last month, in line with that commitment.

The energy ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for immediate comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)