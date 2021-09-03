Russia’s August oil, gas condensate output fell to 10.43 mln bpd

Russian oil and gas condensate output decreased to 10.43 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 10.46 million bpd in July, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report citing energy ministry data on Thursday.

Total oil and gas condensate production was 44.09 million tonnes, Interfax reported, versus 44.24 million tonnes in July. The ministry does not provide a breakdown for the production of oil and condensate, a type of light oil.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to continue a policy of phasing out record production cuts by adding 400,000 bpd each month to the market.

In was not immediately clear why Russian oil and condensate production fell last month.

Nikolai Shulginov, Russian energy minister, told reporters that monthly fluctuations were not significant and Russia would reach a pre-pandemic level of oil output next May.

Russia plans to pump a total of 506 million tonnes of oil only this year, he said, a 1% decline from 2020.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Edmund Blair)