Russia’s August oil output slightly above level agreed with OPEC+ – RIA

Russia’s oil output in August was slightly higher than levels agreed under its output deal with OPEC+, but Moscow is still aiming to fully comply with the deal, RIA and Interfax news agencies cited Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying.

OPEC and non-OPEC’s joint monitoring committee will meet on Sept. 12 to discuss the market and the global oil output deal in general, Novak was quoted as saying.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)