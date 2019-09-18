Russia’s Baltic Sea oil exports to rise 26% qtr/qtr -schedule

Exports of Russian Urals crude oil from Baltic Sea ports is seen rising by 26% quarter-on-quarter in the October-December quarter to 20 million tonnes as a contamination crisis gradually subsides, a supply schedule showed.

Exports from Ust-Luga – the port hit hardest by the tainted oil crisis – are set to rise to 8.2 million tonnes from 2.8 million tonnes, it showed.

Russian crude export flows were disrupted in April and following months after high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to Ust-Luga.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Olga Yagova; Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)