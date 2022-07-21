Recent News

  

Russia’s central bank says inflationary expectations down in July

21/07/2022

Inflationary expectations among Russian households declined in July to 10.8% from 12.4% in June, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday, two days before its next rate-setting meeting.

The central bank is widely expected to cut its key interest rate by at least 50 basis points from 9.5% this week to prop up the economy with cheaper lending as annual inflation slows and inflationary expectations are now declining too.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters)

