Russia’s central bank says inflationary expectations down in July

Inflationary expectations among Russian households declined in July to 10.8% from 12.4% in June, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday, two days before its next rate-setting meeting.

The central bank is widely expected to cut its key interest rate by at least 50 basis points from 9.5% this week to prop up the economy with cheaper lending as annual inflation slows and inflationary expectations are now declining too.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters)