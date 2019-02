Russia’s coal export reach record highs

Russia’s coal export exceeded 200 million tons in 2018, surpassing a Soviet record, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Yanovsky said.

In late December of last year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia plans to produce 433.6 million tonnes of coal, a 6% increase in comparison to 2017, while coal exports were also expected to grow 4.1% to 194 million tonnes, RIA Novosti recalls.

In 2017, Russia’s coal exports rose by 9.2% to 181.406 million tonnes of coal in comparison to 2016.

Source: Vestnik Kavkaza