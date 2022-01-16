Russia’s container shipments hit record high amid global logistics crisis

Recent News

  

Russian Railways saw a 34.4% jump to record high container volumes last year as it helped Asian manufacturers deliver goods to Europe amid a global logistics crisis, the state company said.

Russia’s transiting container traffic rose to 1.076 billion twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the rail monopoly said in a statement.

Russian Railways in October forecast a total of more than 1 million TEUs for 2021.

Explosive growth in sea shipping costs, caused by supply chain failures on the global transportation market, prompted Chinese manufacturers to send more goods to Europe by rail across Russia.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Tom Balmforth and Jason Neely)

