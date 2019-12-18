Russia’s crude oil export and transit set to decline by 1.1% in Q1 2020/Q4 2019 – schedule

Russia plans to decrease its crude oil exports and transit in January-March 2020 by 1.1% to 63.69 million tonnes compared with October-December 2019, according to a quarterly schedule reviewed by Reuters.

Russian Urals oil exports from Baltic sea ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga were set at 18.5 million tonnes compared with the 20 million tonnes planned for October-December, according to the document.

Urals and Siberian Light oil loadings from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk were set at 8.25 million tonnes for the first quarter of 2020, little changed from the 8.3 million tonnes planned in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Russian Urals oil exports via the Druzhba pipeline were also seen as stable. Supplies to Poland and Germany are planned at 9.43 million tonnes vs 9.7 million tonnes in October- December. Exports to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary were set at 3.55 million tonnes for January-March 2020 compared with the 3.82 million tonnes in October-December 2019, the schedule showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by Louise Heavens)