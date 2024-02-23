Russia’s daily oil exports from western ports may decline 6% in March, sources say

Russia’s oil loadings from its western ports may decline by 6% amid an expected increase in domestic refinery runs prior to maintenance season, three Reuters sources involved in the Russian oil market said.

Oil shipments from western ports will amount to about 1.9 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in March, against a slightly higher2.1 million bpd expected forFebruary.

“Exports in March are expected around the same level as in February, despite the larger number of days, (so) in daily terms there will be a decline,” one of the sources told Reuters.

February oil shipments for export from Western ports of the Russian Federation are estimated at 8.2 million metric tons, or 2.1 million bpd.

Unplanned outages at Russian oil refineries have led to lower refinery runs in February, so the plants will have to boost throughput in March to ensure good fuel availability prior to seasonal repairs scheduled forApril-May, sources say.

Earlier this year, fires broke at several Russian refineries, which affected fuel output.

Russian refineries normally carry out seasonal maintenance work in the spring and autumn. Fuel production during these months decreases, and crude oil exports increase.

The actual refinery throughput in March will depend on the pace of repair work at several Russian refineries, in particular, at Rosneft’s 240,000-bpd Tuapse plant.

Rosneft’s Tuapse refinery ROSN.MM stopped oil refining and production of petroleum products aftera fire on Jan. 25.

The plant is unlikely to resume operations in March, according to two Reuters sources, although one of the sources believed that it could begin refining oil by the end of March, which could affect crude exports.

Provided that maintenance at the Tuapse refinery is not completed by March and allow it to resume operations, the volume of idle capacity next month will be lower than in February, Reuters calculations showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters staff;Editing by Bernadette Baum)