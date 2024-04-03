Russia’s diesel exports from Primorsk to fall in April, traders say

Russia’s exports of ultra low-sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to fall by 16.4% month on month to 1.4 million metric tons in April, down from the 1.73 million tons scheduled for March, two traders said on Tuesday.

Diesel exports have been affected by unplanned stoppages and scheduled maintenance at Russian refineries as well as seasonal growth in domestic demand, market sources added.

Russia’s daily offline primary oil refining capacity in April is expected to rise by 9.5% from March to 4.323 million tons, according to Reuters calculations based on data from industry sources.

At the end of March about 14% of Russia’s primary oil refining capacity had been partially halted for repairs after Ukrainian drone attacks, Reuters calculations show.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by David Goodman)