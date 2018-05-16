Russia’s ESPO Blend crude July-Sept exports from Kozmino to rise to 7.95 mln T -trade sources

Recent News

  

16/05/2018

Russia’s ESPO Blend ESPO-DUB crude oil exports from Kozmino have been set at 7.95 million tonnes for July-September, up from 7.5 million tonnes for April-June, three trade sources said, citing quarterly schedule projections.

Rosneft will load 3.2 million tonnes of ESPO Blend, including 0.7 million tonnes to be loaded by its subsidiary Taas-Yuryah Neftegazodobycha and 0.5 million tonnes to be allocated to China’s Petrochina under state agreement, the sources said.

Surgutneftegaz will be able to load 2.3 million tonnes of ESPO Blend from Kozmino in the third quarter of 2018, while Lukoil and Gazpromneft will load 0.3 and 0.4 million tonnes respectively.

Small producers, whose crude oil is marketed by trading firm Tenergy, will be able to export 1.75 million tonnes of ESPO Blend from Kozmino in the July-September period.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova Editing by David Goodman)

