Russia’s ESPO blend crude oil exports from Kozmino set at 8.05 mln t in Q4 – sources

Russia’s ESPO Blend crude oil ESPO-DUB exports from the Far East Kozmino port were set at 8.05 million tonnes for October- December 2018 vs 7.95 million tonnes planned for July-September, three industry sources familiar with the export quotas issued by the energy ministry told Reuters.

The export quota includes 500,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend to be shipped under a Russian-Chinese agreement by Rosneft, unchanged from the third quarter, traders said. An ESPO Blend loading plan for October is expected to be released next week, but the trade of October volumes has started this week with Surgutneftegaz tender.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by David Evans)