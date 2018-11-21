Russia’s ESPO Blend oil exports from Kozmino seen at 7.5 mln T for Jan-March 2019

Russia’s ESPO Blend crude oil exports from Kozmino port are set at 7.5 million tonnes for January-March 2019, compared to 8.05 million tonnes planned for October-December 2018, according to three industry sources.

Russia’s Rosneft did not get a quota to supply ESPO Blend crude oil via Kozmino port to China under a Russian-Chinese agreement in January-March 2018, as Russia planned to supply all 30 million tonnes of ESPO Blend to China via the pipeline spur Skovorodino-Mohe in 2019, two sources told Reuters.

Russia will to supply 28.3 million tonnes of ESPO Blend via the pipeline in 2018 and 1.7 million tonnes via Kozmino port, according to the agreement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by David Evans)