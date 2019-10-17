Russia’s ESPO oil premiums hit all-time high on rising freight rates

Russian ESPO Blend crude oil premiums surged to an all-time high of $9 per barrel on rising freight rates and expected tightening of environmental regulations on fuel, traders said.

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold two ESPO Blend cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each for loading from Russia’s Pacific port of Kozmino on Nov. 30-Dec.5 and Dec. 4-9 at premiums of $8.50-9.0 per barrel to Dubai quotes, traders said.

It is an all-time record for the ESPO blend premiums, according to Reuters data. Kozmino port, the grade’s export outlet, is located close to China and Japan, which helps to minimize freight costs and making ESPO blend more competitive.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Nick Macfie)