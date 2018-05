Russia’s Gazprom CEO says gas exports may rise in 2018 – Interfax

Russia’s Gazprom exports to countries outside the ex-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) may rise to 199 billion cubic meters in 2018, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing Gazprom’s Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller.

Gazprom exports to non-CIS countries totalled 194.4 billion cubic meters in 2017.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)