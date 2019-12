Gas exports by Gazprom outside the former Soviet Union fell by 0.1% year-on-year in the Jan.1 to Dec. 15 period to 188.1 billion cubic metres (bcm), it said on Monday.

Gazprom’s natural gas production rose for the period by 0.6% to 476.5 bcm, the Kremlin-controlled energy giant said.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alexander Smith)