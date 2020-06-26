Russia’s Gazprom in talks to raise gas sales to China by 6 bcm/year -CEO

Russian gas producer Gazprom is in talks to raise annual gas flows to China by 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 44 bcm via the Power of Siberia pipeline, CEO Alexei Miller said on Friday.

He also said in an interview, published on Gazprom’s website, that the company expects to close a deal on a dollar-nominated eurobond on Monday.

He added that Gazprom expects its gas reserves to be fully replaced this year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)