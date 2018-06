Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday its gas output for the first five months of 2018 was up 9.5 percent year-on-year, at 217.3 billion cubic metres (bcm).

Gazprom’s exports to non-CIS countries for January to May 2018 were at 86 bcm, 5.8 percent higher than in the same period the previous year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Ivanova)