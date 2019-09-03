Russia’s Gazprom, Lukoil sell Oct-loading ESPO crude at lower premiums – sources

Russia’s Gazprom has sold a cargo of October-loading ESPO blend crude at a premium of around $4.90 a barrel to Dubai quotes to a Chinese buyer via a tender, two trade sources said on Tuesday.

* The 140,000-tonne cargo was offered to load over Oct. 15-25

* The buyer is likely to be Chinaoil

* Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco also placed ESPO Blend cargo of the same size loading in the end of October at lower premium of $4.70-4.80 per barrel to Dubai quotes, according to two trade sources. Details on the buyer haven’t emerged yet.

* The premiums for both trades are lower compared to that of previous trades

* Prior to this, Paramount Energy sold three cargoes of October-loading ESPO blend crude at premiums of around $5.85 a barrel to Dubai quotes, while Surgutneftegaz sold six cargoes of October-loading ESPO blend crude at premiums of around $5.55-$5.75 a barrel to Dubai quotes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Olga Yagova; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Subhranshu Sahu)