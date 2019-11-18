Russia’s Gazprom Neft says Q3 net profit down 2% q/q on cheaper oil

Recent News

  

19/11/2019

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said on Monday its third-quarter net profit fell by 2.1% on the quarter to 104.9 billion roubles ($1.64 billion) due to a decline in oil prices.

Revenue for the period reached 656.8 billion roubles, up 4.5% from the previous three months, thanks to higher oil product sales, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 1.4% to 207.5 billion roubles.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova, editing by Louise Heavens)

