Russia’s Gazprom Neft sees oil demand back to pre-crisis levels in autumn – Kommersant

Lifting of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic would likely lead to global oil demand returning to pre-crisis levels in autumn, Alexander Dyukov, head of Russia’s oil firm Gazprom Neft, told Kommersant newspaper on Tuesday.

He also said the possibility of tax breaks for giant oil field Priobskoye in Siberia, which Gazprom Neft taps jointly with Russian energy champion Rosneft, was off the agenda for now due to low oil prices and demand.

The global economic downturn and the spread of the coronavirus have cut oil consumption worldwide by around a third at a time of overproduction.

“We believe that the second quarter will be the most difficult, but hope that…restoration of business activity will begin in summer and oil demand may come close to pre-crisis levels,” Dyukov told the newspaper.

He said that an optimistic scenario was for oil prices to rise to $40-$45 per barrel by the end of the year with further growth in 2021.

Front-month futures for Brent are trading at around $33 per barrel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)