Russia’s Gazprom plans record domestic winter gas storage capacity

in Oil & Companies News 19/05/2023

Russian energy giant Gazprom plans to boost natural gas reserves in domestic storage to a record-high next winter, it said on Thursday, as its output and exports fall.

It said operational reserves of gas in domestic underground storage facilities are expected to reach 72.842 billion cubic metres, with the daily maximum capacity seen at 858.8 million cubic metres.

Russia’s pipeline gas exports declined by 11.4% in the first half of May from April’s average level, Reuters calculations show, against a background of low spot prices.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

