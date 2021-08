Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday it had raised a forecast for the average price of its gas supplied to Europe under long-term contracts for this year.

It said it expected its average gas price for this year to increase by 30% from earlier estimates to $269.6 per 1,000 cubic metres.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)