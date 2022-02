Russia’s Gazprom says gas exports down 41.3% y/y in January

Russian energy giant Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said that natural gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union countries, including to China, fell by 41.3% year-on-year in January to 11.4 billion cubic metres (bcm).

It also said that its gas output for the period edged up by 1% to 47.4 bcm.

Source: Reuters