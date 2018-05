Gazprom’s exports to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in January-April were up 6.3 percent year on year, the Russian gas exporter said on Thursday.

Exports to non-CIS states totalled 70.3 billion cubic metres, the company said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely)