Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday its natural gas exports to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were down 41.4% year-on-year to 89.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) from Jan. 1-Oct. 15.

It also said in a statement its gas output for the period declined by 18% year-on-year to 327.4 bcm.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)