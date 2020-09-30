Russia’s Gazprom sees gas exports to Europe of ‘at least’ 170 bcm in 2020

Recent News

  

Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM expects its gas supplies to Europe to reach at least 170 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2020, down from 199 bcm in 2019, a company manager said on Tuesday.

Sergei Komlev, in charge of pricing at Gazprom’s exporting arm, also told an online conference that the company’s average gas price in Europe is seen close to $130 per 1,000 cubic metres this year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

