Russia’s grain export quota may be set at 14 mln T – Interfax cites source

Russia considers setting its grain export quota at 14 million tonnes, including 9 million tonnes of wheat, for Feb. 15-June 30, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source, familiar with discussions.

Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, has said that it would set a grain export quota in the first half of 2022 to secure domestic supply amid high food inflation.

A source familiar with discussions among officials told Reuters the same numbers for the size of the possible quota on Friday.

Discussions are continuing and no final decision has been made, the source added.

Russia’s agriculture ministry told Reuters on Friday that the size of the quotas and the time period for them would be determined by the government.

The country’s grain export quota was at 17.5 million tonnes for Feb. 15-June 30, 2021. There was no separate quota for wheat in 2021.

“We plan to discuss concrete time period and the size of the quota for 2022 with the agriculture ministry in the nearest future,” the economy ministry told Reuters.

As of now, the ministry expects the timing of the future quota to “be comparable to this year’s measure,” it added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)