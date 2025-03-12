Recent News

  

Russia’s idle oil refining capacity estimated up 50% in March from previous plan

in General Energy News 12/03/2025

Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity in March was revised up 49.7% from the initial plan for this month to 2.96 million metric tons, according to Reuters calculations based on data from industry sources, amid drone attacks.

This is compared to 3.47 million tons of idle capacity last month, some 20% higher than in February 2024.

Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russia in recent months. Emergency stoppages at Ryazan oil refinery and Syzran oil plant contributed to the upward revision for this month.

A rise in idle capacity means refineries consume less feedstock to produce fuel, making potentially more crude available for export.
Source: Reuters

