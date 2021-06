Russia’s idle oil refining capacity seen down 19.5% in July

Russia’s offline oil refining capacity is expected to decline by 19.5% month-on-month to 2.866 million tonnes in July, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and Reuters calculations.

The offline capacity has been revised up this month, by 12.6% from the previous plan to 3.560 million tonnes.

The revision follows adjustments of maintenance schedule by some refineries.

Source: Reuters