Russia’s Jan-Aug natural gas output up 9.3%, Kommersant reports

Russia’s natural gas output from January to August rose 9.3% on the year to stand at 463.77 billion cubic metres (bcm), the Kommersant daily said on Friday, citing sources familiar with energy ministry data.

In August, natural gas output rose by 9.6% to 54.4 billion cubic metres.

Gazprom NVTK.MM and Novatek NVTK.MM, which started shipments from the Arctic LNG 2 project, saw the strongest production growth in August. The project’s first line produced 347 million cubic metres in August, Kommersant said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)