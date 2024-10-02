Russia’s Jan-Sept LNG exports up 7.3%, data shows

Russia’s January-September exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) increased by 7.3% from a year earlier to 23.5 million metric tons, LSEG data showed.

Supplies in September alone rose by 2.6% from August to 2.81 million tons, according to the data.

Europe accounted for the most of the exports, taking around 12.2 million tons, or 52% of total Russian supply, in the first nine months of the year.

Last month, supplies to Europe reached 980,000 tons, slightly down from 1 million tons in August 2024 and September 2023 each.

According to LSEG and the U.S. State Department, sanctions-hit Arctic LNG 2 has dispatched six LNG cargos from August.

The Novatek-led NVTK.MM Yamal LNG plant increased exports in January – September by 10.6% year on year to 14.6 million tons.

In September, shipments declined by 4.7% from August to 1.63 million tons.

Sakhalin-2, controlled by Gazprom GAZP.MM, exported 7 million tons from the Pacific island in January – September, down 2.8% year on year.

Last-month supplies from the plant declined slightly to 830,000 tons from 890,000 tons in August.

