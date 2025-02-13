Russia’s January seaborne oil product exports down 3.3% y/y, Reuters calculations show

Russia’s seaborne oil product exports in January 2025 fell 3.3% on a yearly basis to 10.431 million metric tons, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Total oil product exports via the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga rose 5.4% last month from January 2024 to 5.976 million tons, data from market sources showed.

Fuel exports via Russia’s Black Sea and Azov Sea ports in January fell 12% year-on-year to 3.784 million tons.

Oil product export supplies from Russia’s Arctic ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk decreased 47% in January on a yearly basis to 82,500 tons.

Fuel export loadings at Russia’s Far East ports were down 11.7% last month from January 2024 to 588,400 tons, data from sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Source: Reuters