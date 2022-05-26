Russia’s June 1-10 western port oil loadings set to drop 3% m/m -sources

Russia’s Urals and Siberian Light crude oil exports and transit from its western ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk June 1-10 will fall by 3% versus the provisional loading plan for the same period of May, according to market sources and Reuters calculations.

The ports will load 2.44 million tonnes of crude June 1-10, down from 2.52 million tonnes which had been set for loading May 1-10, the sources said.

Year on year, loadings for June 1-10 are set to rise by 12%, up from 2.18 million tonnes. Russia is ramping up oil exports amid lower refinery runs.

Beginning this month Russian oil exporters will be provided with the loading dates for their own cargoes only instead of a document including full loading plans for all exporters as pipeline monopoly Transneft limits access to data.

The ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga will load a total of 1.9 million tonnes of Urals June 1-10, the sources said.

Urals and Siberian Light loadings from Novorossiisk in the first 10 days of June were set at 540,000 tonnes, they added.

Official sanctions and self-sanctioning by European buyers have hammered demand for Urals, but Asian buyers have stepped in to keep export flows.

Russia is expected to complete its May loadings from its Baltic ports in full.

