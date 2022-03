Russia’s Lavrov: no reason to believe that OPEC+ mechanism will be dismantled – Interfax

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sees no reason to believe that the OPEC+ mechanism will be dismantled as no one is interested in that, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Saturday.

Lavrov said the OPEC+ format will still be needed once new participants emerge on the global oil supply market, Interfax reported.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)