Russia’s Lukoil, Gazprom sell January-loading ESPO crude cargoes -sources

Russian oil producer Gazprom has sold one cargo of ESPO crude loading Jan. 2-5 at a premium of around $6.45 a barrel to Dubai quotes likely to oil major BP, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Lukoil also sold a cargo of ESPO Blend crude loading Jan. 22-25 at a premium of around $5.65 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot trade on Tuesday, they said.

Spot premiums for late January-loading ESPO Blend crude oil have dropped as Chinese refineries cut purchases before the Lunar New Year holidays and as refining margins fell.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang)