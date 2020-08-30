Russia’s Lukoil says it suspended its Uzbek gas exports to China due to weak demand

Russia’s second biggest oil producer Lukoil has suspended gas exports to China from its projects in Uzbekistan, a company official told a conference call on Friday, due to weak demand.

Lukoil has agreed to supply gas to Uzbekistan’s domestic market instead, the official said, adding that the company was in talks to resume exports to China as demand recovers there.

Lukoil cannot export gas it produces in Russia, selling the bulk of it to the state gas company Gazprom which exports it further afield.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Jon Boyle)