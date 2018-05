Vagit Alekperov, the head of Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM), said the time has come to increase global oil output as prices have risen to $80 per barrel, a level not seen since late 2014.

The current global deal on curbing oil output should remain in place in 2019 but it has to be “flexible”, he said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)