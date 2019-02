Russia’s Lukoil says oil output excluding West Qurna-2 unchanged in 2018

Russian second-largest oil producer Lukoil said on Monday its oil output in 2018, excluding production at Iraq’s West Qurna-2 oilfield, remained roughly unchanged at 85.6 million tonnes.

Its production in Russia rose to 81.41 million tonnes from 81 million in 2017.

Lukoil’s natural gas production rose to 33.54 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 28.86 bcm in 2017.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)