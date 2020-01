Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil expects its total investments will exceed $100 billion in the next 10 years as part of a new strategy, CEO Vagit Alekperov told Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Alekperov also said that the company is actively increasing its exposure to Africa.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Balmforth; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)