Russia’s Lukoil VP calls for Russia-OPEC cooperation to continue

Cooperation between Russia and OPEC should continue and include regular meetings with the Saudi energy minister since Riyadh is a key member of the oil producer group, Leonid Fedun, vice-president of Russia’s Lukoil (LKOH.MM), said on Wednesday.

Fedun, who was among the first Russian oil executives to publicly support a production-cutting deal led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, also said that Lukoil planned to increase its oil production by 1 percent this year from 2017 levels.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Smith)