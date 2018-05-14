Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia’s Novak plans to discuss U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal with Saudi Falih

Russia’s Novak plans to discuss U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal with Saudi Falih

in Oil & Companies News 14/05/2018

Russia’s Acting Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he planned to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih when they meet at an economic forum in St. Petersburg later this month.

Novak told reporters global oil prices are currently under the influence of geopolitics but “fundamentally the market is balancing out”.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Paul Tait)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software