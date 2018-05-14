Russia’s Novak plans to discuss U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal with Saudi Falih

Russia’s Acting Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he planned to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih when they meet at an economic forum in St. Petersburg later this month.

Novak told reporters global oil prices are currently under the influence of geopolitics but “fundamentally the market is balancing out”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Paul Tait)