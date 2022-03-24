Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Russia’s Novak says CPC oil exports may be stopped for up to two months

Russia’s Novak says CPC oil exports may be stopped for up to two months

in Freight News 24/03/2022

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that oil supplies by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which ships around 1.2 million barrels per day, may be completely stopped for up to two months due to damaged berths at a Black Sea terminal.

Speaking to reporters, Novak also said that the global oil inventories have been declining, while a rise in global oil demand is seen at 4 million barrels per day this year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software