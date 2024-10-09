Russia’s Novak says no plans to curb diesel exports

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia had no plans to inflict additional measures to curb diesel exports, a day after a media report saying the country may introduce some fuel exports restrictions.

Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources that Russian oil companies held talks with the government on whether firms that do not produce diesel should be banned from exporting it because of concern the refiners may be losing subsidies.

Novak said that such firms already pay prohibitive exports duty of 50,000 roubles ($514.67) per metric ton.

“There are no additional decisions or actions needed here,” he told journalists when asked abut the report.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Louise Heavens)