Russia’s Novak says oil market may reach balance in late 2020-early 2021

19/06/2020

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the global oil market may reach a balance by end-2020 or in early 2021.

Novak, however, said he does not rule out that the supply and demand balance could be reached quicker, in a month or two.

Novak said the OPEC+ group may hold an extraordinary meeting if needed ahead of the planned meeting scheduled for December. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatking and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Chris Reese)

