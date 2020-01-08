Russia’s Novak says oil price moves hard to predict in light of Middle East tensions

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said it was difficult to predict future fluctuations in the global oil market amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Novak, on a visit to Istanbul, said the OPEC+ group of oil producers always has an ability to meet, when asked if an unscheduled meeting was planned because of the Middle East tensions.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans)