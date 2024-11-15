Russia’s Novatek may raise naphtha exports to 600,000 T/month from Ust-Luga

Russian energy company Novatek may boost exports of naphtha from its Ust-Luga complex on the Baltic Sea to up to 600,000 tons a months after maintenance and thanks to a new processing unit, two industry sources said.

They said Novatek raised operations at all the three condensate fractionation units earlier in November at the complex to capacity of 25,000 tons per day.

Novatek did not reply to a request for comment.

In August, Novatek started operations at its new processing unit at the complex.

In October, Novatek exported around 385,000 tons of naphtha, almost 110,000 tons of jet fuel and some 42,000 tons of gasoil from the complex, according to the industry sources and LSEG data.

The new refining unit has annual capacity of 3 million tons of gas condensate – a liquid feedstock similar to light crude oil, processing it into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, fuel oil and gasoil.

In 2023, the complex processed 7 million metric tons of gas condensate, Novatek data showed.

Novatek exports naphtha mostly to Asia, including China, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia, LSEG data shows.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Tomasz Janowski)