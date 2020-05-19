Russia’s Novatek sells LNG cargo for July delivery – sources

Russia’s Novatek has sold a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in the second half of July, three industry sources said on Tuesday.

It sold the cargo at above $2.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), one of the sources said.

The buyer was likely PetroChina, a second source said.

Novatek operates the Yamal LNG production plant in Arctic Russia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Louise Heavens)