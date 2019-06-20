Russia’s Novatek ships first LNG cargo to Spain from Vysotsk

Russia’s largest non-state gas producer Novatek has delivered a first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Spain from its Vysotsk plant, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Novatek, Russia’s top LNG producer, officially launched the Vysotsk plant on the Baltic Sea in April.

According to the data, Novatek shipped a cargo of 9,500 cubic metres (6,000 tonnes) to the port of El Ferrol in Spain on June 15.

The first line of Vysotsk plant has a capacity of 660,000 tonnes of frozen gas per year. Novatek has plans of expanding it by over 1.1 million tonnes annually with a second train.

Refinitiv Eikon shipping data also showed the plant has shipped around 27 cargoes of LNG with total volumes of 250,000 cubic metres (around 160,000 tonnes) to Lithuania, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Grabar; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)