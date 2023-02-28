Russia’s Novorossiisk port resumed oil loadings on Feb. 28 after storm – sources

Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk resumed oil loadings after storm on Feb. 28, but will fail to fulfil the February loading plan in full amid weather related delays in the course of the month, market and shipping sources said on Tuesday.

Crude oil exports and transit from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were suspended since Feb. 24 due to a storm.

As of Feb. 28, the port has berthed for loading two crude vessels of 140,000 and 80,000 tonnes, according to shipping sources.

The port still has to load another three Suezmax vessels of 140,000 tonnes each and one Aframax of 80,000 tonnes from loading plan for this month, but these volumes will be carried forward to March, the sources added.

Another two Aframaxes planned for loading from Novorossiisk late in February were excluded from the plan, as bad weather hampers discharge of crude oil from vessels in Bulgaria, the sources said.

Source: Reuters